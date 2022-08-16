Home / Cities / Others / Odisha floods: 4 pilgrims rescued in Cuttack

Odisha floods: 4 pilgrims rescued in Cuttack

Published on Aug 16, 2022 12:52 PM IST
The India Meteorological Department said there would be no let-up in the flood situation as a fresh low pressure area is likely to form over Northwest Bay of Bengal and cause more rain
Rainfall was likely to continue in Odisha. (Hindustan Times (Representative))
ByDebabrata Mohanty

Four pilgrims returning home from Puri’s Jagannath Temple were rescued after their car was caught in floodwaters in Cuttack on Monday night even as water released from the Hirakud Dam into the Mahanadi river caused breaches in embankments and led to flooding at separate places in Odisha.

Chief minister Naveen Patnaik was expected to review the flood situation on Tuesday with officials including the special relief commissioner. The release of water from the dam is likely to be discussed. Eight sluice gates of the dam were closed on Monday to prevent any large-scale flooding downstream.

The water levels in the Mahanadi crossed the danger mark of 97.25 feet at Mundali in Cuttack while officials were asked to take steps to prevent breaches considering heavy inflow of water from the Baitarani.

The water levels of Baitarani crossed the danger mark at Akhuapada, Ballabhighat and Dasarathpur. Floodwater entered the low-lying areas in Jajpur and Dasarathpur blocks following breaches in the river embankments.

Water was flowing three feet above a bridge located on Mallikapur-Pallasahi road. The Kani river breached embankments at seven places in Kantapada, inundating low-lying areas.

The India Meteorological Department said there would be no let-up in the flood situation as a fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over Northwest Bay of Bengal on Friday. Under its influence, fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall is likely to begin in coastal Odisha from Thursday.

Tuesday, August 16, 2022
