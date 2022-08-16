Odisha floods: 4 pilgrims rescued in Cuttack
Four pilgrims returning home from Puri’s Jagannath Temple were rescued after their car was caught in floodwaters in Cuttack on Monday night even as water released from the Hirakud Dam into the Mahanadi river caused breaches in embankments and led to flooding at separate places in Odisha.
Chief minister Naveen Patnaik was expected to review the flood situation on Tuesday with officials including the special relief commissioner. The release of water from the dam is likely to be discussed. Eight sluice gates of the dam were closed on Monday to prevent any large-scale flooding downstream.
The water levels in the Mahanadi crossed the danger mark of 97.25 feet at Mundali in Cuttack while officials were asked to take steps to prevent breaches considering heavy inflow of water from the Baitarani.
The water levels of Baitarani crossed the danger mark at Akhuapada, Ballabhighat and Dasarathpur. Floodwater entered the low-lying areas in Jajpur and Dasarathpur blocks following breaches in the river embankments.
Water was flowing three feet above a bridge located on Mallikapur-Pallasahi road. The Kani river breached embankments at seven places in Kantapada, inundating low-lying areas.
The India Meteorological Department said there would be no let-up in the flood situation as a fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over Northwest Bay of Bengal on Friday. Under its influence, fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall is likely to begin in coastal Odisha from Thursday.
Truck rams into house in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri, kills couple
A retired police sub-inspector and Parushram Singh's' wife were killed when a truck carrying building material rammed into their roadside house at Kurawali in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district on Monday night, a police officer said. Senior police superintendent Kamlesh Kumar Dixit said the truck on its way from Delhi lost control and rammed into Parushram Singh's house. “Parushram Singh and his wife died. ... Rescue operations were undertaken and injured were sent for treatment,” said Dixit.
Shivamogga: Man accused of stabbing ‘shot in leg’, say police; 3 held so far
Three people have been arrested and police are on the lookout for a fourth after clashes between two communities in Karnataka's Shivamogga district led to violence. The two communities clashed Monday over the display of banners showing Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and 18th century ruler Tipu Sultan. The third accused - Mohammed Jabi alias Charbi - is the man who attacked the policeman, who is being treated Zabi's his injuries.
Dengue cases shot up around 7 times in Bengal till August first week
Dengue cases shot up nearly seven times in West Bengal till August first week compared to last year even as at least 11 municipalities have been identified the areas where the disease is taking a heavy toll. The state health department said around 450 dengue cases were detected till the first week of August in 2021. This year, the number has shot up to 3,104 during the same period.
In Bengaluru, BMTC marks 25 years on Independence Day; Twitter shows support
As India celebrated 75 years of freedom, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation observed 25 years of its inception and offered free rides to all commuters in the state capital of Karnataka on Monday. It has been 25 years since the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation was established and demand for the public transport seems to be rising steadily amid Bengaluru's daily battles with heavy traffic congestion. Messages of support emerged on Twitter.
70-year-old woman, daughter-in-law found murdered in northwest Delhi
A 70-year-old woman and her daughter-in-law were found murdered at their residence at Subhash Park in northwest Delhi in the early hours of Tuesday, police said. The elderly woman's two grandsons discovered the bodies with stab wounds in their respective bedrooms on the ground and first floor of their house after they returned from a trip to Rishikesh and Mussoorie in Uttarakhand. Police said a murder case has been registered.
