Odisha govt asks fully vaccinated employees to start attending office

Odisha government employees, who have been fully vaccinated, have to attend office while other administrative departments and sub-ordinate offices in Odisha can function with 50% staff strength till June end, as per a state notification.

The notification of the general administration department stated that employees in every department of state government running with 50% employees on roster arrangement have to come to office if they have received both the doses of Covid-19 vaccine. Since April 29, except for a few departments, like police and health, only 50% of employees were attending office.

Officials said 50% of the state secretariat employees can start attending offices as they have been received two doses of vaccines. As per the order, various administrative departments and heads of offices will be at the liberty to decide the manner of selection of employees who will attend office based on a roster.

Essential offices like special relief commissioner, Odisha State Disaster Management Authority, fire service, health services and municipal service will function with full strength. The state government, however, exempted employees with disability and pregnant employees from attending office.