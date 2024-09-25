Odisha govt to test quality of ghee used in Jagannath temple

Amid a row over the alleged use of animal fat in the laddus served at the Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh, the Odisha government on Tuesday has ordered a quality check of the ghee being used at the Jagannath temple in Puri. The Jagannath temple in Puri, Odisha. (File Photo)

Puri district collector Siddharth Swain said the decision was taken to prevent possible adulteration in the preparation of ‘Mahaprasad’ at the 12th Century temple. Ghee prepared by state-owned cooperative Omfed is used at the Jagannath temple. Even the devotees use the same ghee in the lamps inside the temple.

“Although there has been no allegation reported regarding the quality of ghee being used in making of Kotha Bhoga (Prasad for deities) and Barati Bhoga (Prasad on order) at the temple, we will still examine the standard of ghee. As there is a possibility of adulteration of ghee, we will discuss with the Omfed, the supplier of ghee to the temple, as well as the Suara and Mahasuara Nijog of the temple,” said Swain.

Welcoming the decision, senior temple servitor Jagannath Swain Mohapatra said after the Tirupati temple fiasco, there is need to check the quality of ghee at Jagannath temple. “Earlier, adulterated ghee was used for the diyas in the premises of the temple, which has now been restricted. We will request the temple’s chief administrator for a complete test of the ghee used in the temple,” Mohapatra said.