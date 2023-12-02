Odisha man allegedly stabs 2-year-old son, elderly neighbour to death

A man in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district allegedly stabbed his 2-year-old son and his elderly neighbour to death in a fit of anger, after which he was lynched by the people in the village, police said. (Representative Photo)

The incident took place in a village under Maidalpur police station on Friday, where 35-year-old Radhe Santa stabbed and killed his son and neighbour, said police.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

According to the police, Santa and his wife Malti engaged in a quarrel over some issue, after which he tried to stab Malti, but she ran away to save her life.

He then picked up his 2-year-old son and stabbed him repeatedly, said police.

Papadahani sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Aditya Sen said that when 60-year-old Janaye Santa tried to intervene, she was also stabbed to death.

“Soon villagers overpowered him and tied his hands before thrashing him. He was rescued by police and admitted to Nabarangpur district headquarters hospital and later to SLN Medical College and Hospital at Koraput where he succumbed to his injuries,” Sen said.

“We have seized the bodies and sent them for postmortem. Preliminary investigation suggests domestic discord as the reason behind the incident. The accused was in a drunken state when he committed the crime,” said the SDPO.