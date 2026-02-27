Odisha mining official who hoarded ₹4.27cr cash walked home alone to keep secret

For years, Debabrata Mohanty, deputy director of mines, Cuttack Circle, never let his guard down. He would never let his driver drop him home. He rather chose to walk back home after getting dropped off by his driver a few kilometres short of his Bhubaneswar flat. Mohanty, 57, was arrested on Wednesday after getting caught red-handed accepting a bribe of ₹30,000 from a licensed coal vendor. (PTI file photo)

The crores stuffed inside trolley bags and almirahs in his apartment remain untouched, uninvested, a problem he planned to solve after retirement, albeit, he never got the chance.

A day after Odisha Vigilance seized ₹4.27 crore in cash from Mohanty’s flat, the largest such haul in the agency’s history, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday wrote to the state vigilance seeking case details to launch a parallel money laundering probe, officials said.

Mohanty, 57, was arrested on Wednesday after getting caught red-handed accepting a bribe of ₹30,000 from a licensed coal vendor in exchange for allowing the smooth functioning of the complainant’s coal depot and for granting permission to transport coal.

Senior vigilance officials say Mohanty took extraordinary precautions to keep the hoard secret.

“He was extremely worried about so much cash lying at home. He did not invest the money in property or in other assets for fear that any financial movement would alert investigators.

“He thought he would find some way to invest the money after his retirement,” said a senior official.

Though vigilance officials are yet to take him on remand, initial questioning by the vigilance officials revealed that he made most of his money during his posting as mining officer in Phulbani from April 2022 to December 2025, with jurisdiction over Kandhamal, Boudh and Nayagarh — districts where illegal extraction of minor minerals including stone chips and river sand is rampant.

The steel and mines department which looks after minor minerals such as sand, stone chips and laterite has long made it a fertile ground for graft, vigilance officials said.