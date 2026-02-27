Jalandhar: FCI’s technical assistant caught accepting ₹20,000 bribe

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) has arrested a technical assistant of Food Corporation of India (FCI) for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹20,000 for clearing paddy consignments. The accused, identified as Ruhi Bala Kalia, is posted at the FCI office in Bhogpur, Jalandhar district. (HT Photo)

The accused, identified as Ruhi Bala Kalia, is posted at the FCI office in Bhogpur, Jalandhar district.

The VB spokesperson said the accused was caught following a complaint by the manager of Guru Tegh Bahadur Rice Mill, Nangal Fidda village. The complainant stated that 49,086 bags of paddy were allotted to the rice mill for the procurement season 2025-26.

“Out of the allotted quantity, two consignments of 1,160 bags of rice (each consignment consisting of 580 bags) were pending for dispatch to the FCI. Accused Ruhi Bala Kalia demanded a bribe of ₹25,000 from the complainant for clearing the said consignments, when dispatched to the FCI warehouse at Bhogpur,” the VB said.

The demand was made during a telephonic conversation held through the mobile phone of the complainant’s clerk Adarsh Kumar.

The VB said the accused had previously also taken ₹50,000 as illegal gratification from the complainant for clearing previous consignments of his firm. “Apprehending rejection of his consignments, the complainant agreed under compulsion to pay the bribe. However, upon his request, the accused brought down the amount to ₹20,000. The entire conversation regarding the bribe demand was recorded by the complainant,” the VB said.

Unwilling to pay the illegal gratification, he approached the Punjab Vigilance Bureau, Kapurthala unit. Acting upon the complaint, the bureau sleuths laid a trap, during which Kalia was caught red-handed while accepting ₹20,000 from the complainant in the presence of official witnesses.

The accused was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the VB police station in Jalandhar and further investigation into the case is under progress.