Odisha minister’s nephew arrested for forcing youth to kneel down on street

The Odisha police have arrested the nephew of senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and agriculture minister Ranendra Pratap Swain after a video showed him forcing a youngster to kneel down in Cuttack town on Thursday evening in a road rage incident, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened near Pratap Nagari locality in Cuttack and 35-year-old Amarendra Pratap Swain was arrested by the Cuttack sadar police.

“The accused is among the 10 who tortured the youngster and forced him to kneel down after their cars brushed against each other. However, we are yet to identify the person who was forced to kneel down,” said Cuttack Sadar inspector-in-charge, Rashmi Ranjan Mohapatra.

According to the police, two cars brushed against each other at Pratap Nagari on the outskirts of Cuttack town while one was trying to overtake the other. Following this 10 youngsters got down from three cars and had a brawl with the driver of the car that reportedly brushed off against one of the cars.

They assaulted the driver of the car and forced him to kneel down following an argument about overtaking their vehicle. A local, identified as Nirmal Swain, tried to intervene, but he too was assaulted by the group. He then filed a complaint on the basis of which police lodged a case and verified CCTV footage.

On October 16, a similar incident happened in Cuttack city in which a youngster was tied and dragged for two kilometres on the busy streets over his failure in repaying a loan of ₹1,500. After a video of the incident went viral on social media platforms, two youngsters who dragged the man, were arrested and the traffic havaldar posted at the traffic square was issued a show cause notice.