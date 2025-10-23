Odisha police inspector arrested over rape charges by SI colleague

An Odisha Police inspector has been arrested on charges of sexually exploiting a woman sub-inspector (SI) after allegedly assuring her of marriage.

Yashobant Acharya — a 2017-batch officer recently promoted as Inspector in-charge (IIC) and posted in Kalahandi — had reportedly been in a relationship with the woman officer for nearly eight years.

According to the complaint, Acharya and the woman SI got together around 2017 and had even visited her home with a marriage proposal. Their relationship grew stronger when she was posted at Kendrapara Town police station in 2018, when he allegedly promised to marry her.

Over the years, the two were allegedly also in a live-in relationship while the woman officer was posted in Ganjam, Gajapati and later in Bhubaneswar. However, the woman has alleged that Acharya forced her to undergo an abortion after she became pregnant.

The matter came to light after the woman discovered that Acharya was already married and had a son. Following her complaint, the Mahila Police in Bhubaneswar arrested Acharya on charges of rape and cheating.