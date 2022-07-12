Odisha: Three crushed to death after speeding SUV rams into auto; five critical
In a tragic incident, three villagers travelling to a local market in an autorickshaw to sell vegetables were allegedly crushed to death by a speeding SUV on Tuesday morning on NH-57 in Odisha’s Sonepur district.
Five others were seriously injured in the accident and they are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.
Police officials said the mishap took place at Badabahali chhak on NH-57 when an Ertiga car coming from Sonepur side rammed into an auto-rickshaw and a bike parked on the roadside killing three villagers in the autorickshaw. The three deceased were identified as Guabati Jai (40), Satya Pradhan (45) and Prananath Biswal (45).
Also Read: 52-year-old pedestrian dies after being run over by speeding SUV
Sonepur SP Amaresh Panda said the vegetable traders in the autorickshaw had stopped at Badabahali chhak to chat with two people on a bike. The vegetable traders were heading to Sonepur to sell their weekly produce at the ‘Tuesday Haat’.
After the mishap, the travellers in the SUV fled. A uniform of a police inspector with blood splattered on it was found inside the car. The uniform reportedly belongs to a woman inspector working in Sundargarh district.
All the injured persons have been admitted to a nearby hospital.
-
Mumbai rain: Intense spell likely, waterlogging, traffic jams warning
Mumbaikars on Tuesday woke up to rain lashing several parts of the financial capital, with moderate to heavy rainfall expected today in Mumbai and suburbs. “Moderate to intense spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ghat areas of Pune & Satara, Nanded, Hingoli, Parbhani, Latur during the next 3-4 hours,” IMD Mumbai said. Several mail/express trains from Uttar Pradesh to Mumbai are running late.
-
Heavy rain hits parts of Delhi-NCR, traffic cops have an advice
Several parts of Delhi-NCR witnessed heavy rain on Wednesday, triggering concerns about disruption of road and rail traffic. As per private weather forecasting firm Skymet Weather, there was a possibility of light to moderate 'passing rain' over the northern parts of Delhi. Parts of Noida and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and Faridabad and Gurugram in Haryana- that share a border with Delhi - were also told to brace up for downpour.
-
Delhi’s air quality expected to be satisfactory for 3 days
Delhi's air quality was in the moderate category on Tuesday morning. On Monday, the average 24-hour AQI was 95 in the satisfactory category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. The main pollutants in Delhi's air were particulate matter PM2.5 and PM 10.
-
Drought-like situation delays paddy transplantation in Bihar
Bihar's at least 29 districts are facing a drought-like situation, which has delayed paddy transplantation amid no or scanty rainfall. Agriculture minister Amrendra Pratap Singh said the government was monitoring the situation and has established power feeders for providing uninterrupted electricity to every field. A farmer leader, Vijay Bahadur Singh, said paddy seedlings were getting damaged. There has been a 27% rain deficiency. Five districts have 60% rain deficiency and 24 20% to 60%.
-
Delhi's neglected monuments slated for makeover: Sisodia
Conservation of heritage structures, such as Malcha Mahal, construction of museums at Dara Shikoh library and Qudsia Bagh, and the illumination of monuments are some of the steps that the Delhi government plans to undertake as it focuses on lesser-known historical places in the Capital, said deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday while outlining plans for heritage conservation.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics