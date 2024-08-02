Official raided in Odisha as vigilance dept unearths 85 plots under him, family

A senior engineer of the state’s water resources department who had accumulated disproportionate assets including 85 plots, was raided on Friday, Odisha’s vigilance department stated. The plots were purchased by the officer in different years in his name as well as that of his family members. (Representative file photo)

Following a raid on the premises of Pravas Kumar Pradhan, superintending engineer of irrigation of Balasore Division, they found a five-storey building, market complex, 85 plots, 218 grams gold and ₹11.7 lakh in cash.

“The plots were purchased by Pradhan in different years in his name as well as that of his family members. The total registered sale deed value comes to over ₹2 crore. However, the actual value will be several times higher as the plots have been undervalued in government documents. Even going by the price mentioned in sale deed, the officer has accumulated assets disproportionate to his known sources of income,” said YK Jethwa, director of vigilance.

The vigilance officials tracked the plots accumulated by Pradhan during their surveillance over the last three months.

“If we take the benchmark value of the plots, they would be more than ₹6 crore while the actual market price would be more. Of the 85 plots, 84 are in Odisha while 1 is in Bengal,” said vigilance officials.

Though Pradhan was promoted as chief engineer of Baitarani Barrage Division at Salapada in Keonjhar, he is yet to assume charge.

Earlier this week, another officer was also raided by the vigilance department.