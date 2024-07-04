CBI arrests two NHAI officials, one contractual staff on graft charges

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested three people from Gorakhpur and Varanasi associated with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on charges of demanding ₹1.5 lakh bribe for issuing an NOC for a petrol pump allotted to the complainant. The CBI will produce those arrested before the CBI court in Lucknow. (For Representation)

Those arrested have been identified as personal assistant (PA) to project director, NHAI, Gorakhpur, Bijendra Singh and deputy manager, NHAI, Varanasi Jai Pratap Singh Chouhan. The third person has been identified as Mukesh Kumar, officer assistant (contractual employee), NHAI, Varanasi.

The CBI had registered a case on a complaint against the manager, technical, NHAI, Gorakhpur, who is accused of demanding bribe. During the probe, he turned out to be the PA of project director, NHAI, Gorakhpur, Bijendra Singh. He was facing allegations of demanding ₹1.50 lakh bribe from the complainant for issuing the NOC for the petrol pump.

The CBI laid a trap and arrested the accused red handed while accepting bribe of ₹50,000 from the complainant as first instalment of total bribe demanded. He was arrested along with deputy manager, NHAI, Varanasi, Jai Pratap Singh Chouhan and office assistant (contractual employee), NHAI, Varanasi, Mukesh Kumar, for their role in the criminal conspiracy.

The CBI also conducted raids at residence and official premises of all three accused in Gorakhpur, Varanasi and Lucknow and recovered incriminating documents. The CBI will produce those arrested before the CBI court in Lucknow. Further investigation is continuing.