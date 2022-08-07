Old pension scheme benefits: Union law minister’s remarks raise hopes among ‘Special BTC 2004’ teachers
Over 45,000 teachers of the government-run primary schools of Uttar Pradesh are hopeful of getting the benefits of the old pension scheme amidst Central government preparations to extend the benefits to employees, whose posts were advertised before the new pension scheme (NPS) came into effect on January 1, 2004.
Recently on July 28, Union law and justice minister Kiren Rijiju while answering a question in Parliament clarified that there is no legal impediment in issuing old pension orders to employees selected for the posts advertised prior to January 1, 2004.
While the Central government implemented the new pension scheme on January 1, 2004, the Uttar Pradesh government implemented the new pension scheme on April 1, 2005. The advertisement for the ‘Special BTC 2004’ batch in UP was released on January 14, 2004, over a year before the implementation of the NPS, but due to the appointment letters being issued to the selected 45,660 teachers later between December 2005 and January 2006, they still have not been able to get the benefit of the old pension scheme.
However, now after the reply of the Law Minister in Parliament, the UP teachers of the Special BTC 2004 batch have also started seeking legal opinions.
“The reply of the minister has once again made the issue of old pension becomes relevant again. The teachers and employees of the state had been demanding the restoration of the old pension scheme for a long time. We will again move ahead on this issue now,” said Amod Srivastava, legal advisor of the Special BTC Teachers Welfare Association.
Even before this, these teachers had fought for the restoration of the old pension scheme from the Allahabad high court to the Supreme Court but failed to get any relief. Now after the statement of the law minister, these teachers are waiting for the order to be issued by the Central government. After the order, these teachers will also raise their voices for their rights, he added.
-
Electricity Bill issue: Power engineers, staff to abstain from work in U.P. today
The power engineers and employees in Uttar Pradesh and in other states will hold a day-long protest against the scheduled tabling of the long-pending and contentious Electricity (Amendment) Bill in Parliament on Monday. The All India Power Engineers Federation chairman Shailendra Dubey claimed that the Bill, if passed, would have far-reaching regressive effects on the electricity employees and electricity consumers and farmers.
-
U.P.: Caught copying, Lucknow’s Shia PG college student assaults asst professor
A BA fourth semester student of Shia PG College, Lucknow, allegedly physically assaulted an assistant professor after the former was caught copying during an examination on Saturday. An assistant professor, Dharmendra Kumar, faculty of law, Shia PG College, in a written complaint to principal, S Sabihe Raza Baqri alleged that one Rahul Tiwari, who was appearing in Rashtra Gaurav examination, first misbehaved with him and later assaulted him physically.
-
Wild life poacher in STF net, 295 turtles recovered
UP Special Task Force claimed to have busted a wild life poaching racket with arrest of a person in Lucknow on Sunday. The officials also recovered 295 turtles from his possession. The arrested person was identified as a diver from Unnao, Mohd Wasim. The accused was arrested in Lucknow's Banthra area when he was carrying the turtles to hand over to some other persons, stated the STF officials in a press note.
-
Prayagraj activist motivating kanwarias to donate blood
Blood donor and activist, Rajiv Mishra, (44), is spreading awareness regarding blood donation among kanwarias, the devotees of Lord Shiva, who are passing through Prayagraj on their annual trek to pay obeisance to the deity. “Dashashwamedh ghat is most popular among kanwarias and therefore this is where I am devoting most of my time and energy,” Rajiv said.
-
‘Cybercrime threatens everything from smartphones to nuclear reactors and even national security’
In a world where every day is a technological miracle, the internet of things (IoT) is a welcome convenience. While driverless cars, clone armies of superhuman robots, money transfers at the click of the mouse, smart homes and social media obsession have brought about a revolution and transformed the planet into an unrecognisable place in the last five years, cybercrime has emerged as an organised well-funded enterprise.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics