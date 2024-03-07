On Mahashivratri, Baba Kashi Vishwanath temple to livestream rituals for 36 hours

Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust has arranged for 36 hours of non-stop live telecast of Baba Kashi Vishwanath Temple’s sanctum sanctorum on various social media platforms on the occasion of Mahashivratri on March 8. The live streaming will begin with ‘Mangla Arti’ of Baba Kashi Vishwanath on March 8 and continue till the time of ‘Bhog Aarti’ on March 9. About 8 lakh devotees had visited the temple during Mahashivratri last year. (PTI File)

Vishwa Bhushan Mishra, chief executive officer of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust said that apart from live telecast of Baba Kashi Vishwanath’s sanctum sanctorum on various social media platforms, efforts were also being made to show the event live through DTH.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Mishra said that this non-stop live streaming for 36 hours could be seen on social media on the channels named “Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust” and “Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham”. Apart from this, it will also be telecast live on LED TV outside the temple and on the temple premises.

He said that about 8 lakh devotees had visited the temple during Mahashivratri last year. This time this number is likely to cross 10 lakh, he said. For the elderly devotees and divyangs, special arrangements have been made. The temple administration will run 10 electric autos and 5 golf carts from Godaulia and Maidagin to Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Facilities of drinking water, medical aid etc. will also be available.

Live darshan of Baba Kashi Vishwanath

Varanasi Smart City Limited will telecast live darshan of Baba Kashi Vishwanath Temple sanctum sanctorum on LED screens installed at Assi Ghat, Dashashwamedh Ghat, Varanasi Cantt Railway Station and other major places. Divisional commissioner/president, Varanasi Smart City Kaushal Raj Sharma said that on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, the visitors and devotees of the city will also be able to have darshan of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple sanctum sanctorum through LED screens installed at main places of the city.