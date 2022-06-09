On the anvil: Better amenities, security at all 14 major ghats of Sangam city

Locals and visitors, including pilgrims and tourists, of Sangam city would soon be able to enjoy best of the facilities at various ghats located on the banks of Ganga and Yamuna here. From proper lighting to enhanced security arrangements, informative signage and even changing facilities for women among other basic amenities are being planned for these ghats by the district administration.

The district administration has decided to cover all major 14 ghats located along the Ganga and Yamuna (including both the pucca and temporary ghats) under the initiative to revamp the facilities here, including ramping up security. These ghats attract bulk of visitors all through the year.

A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting chaired by divisional commissioner Sanjay Goyal and attended by officials of all departments concerned on Tuesday evening.

The divisional commissioner issued necessary instructions to the officials concerned for ramping up security arrangements at the ghats.

Goyal also took stock of the present facilities available at these 14 ghats from the officials of the departments concerned who are responsible for maintaining arrangements from the point of view of security etc. The officials were instructed to ensure cleanliness at all the ghats and proper arrangements of lighting, signage and barricading were provided for the benefit of the visitors.

On being informed that out of 14 ghats in the district, seven are pucca and the rest are temporary ghats, the divisional commissioner directed to install deep water barricading at all the pucca ghats so that the cases of drowning are checked. Likewise, all the ghats would be provided with changing rooms and toilet facilities also.

The officials of the irrigation department were instructed to get the depth assessment done before the deep-water barricading is put in place so that the devotees could be prevented from going into deeper end of the rivers.

He also suggested barricading through floating jetties on the pucca ghats. Apart from this, the names, designations and mobile numbers of the employees who are on duty at the respective ghats and other necessary numbers and advisories issued by the government should also be installed, Goyal ordered.

Instructions were also given to develop a daily cleaning system of the ghats, proper lighting, signage and deep-water barricading to show deep water through flood blocks on the other seven temporary ghats as well.

Along with this, from the point of view of security at each ghat, the responsibility of one officer each of the revenue and police department will also be fixed so that in case of emergency, the official concerned can be contacted and he/she can take appropriate action and inform higher officials.

The ghats to be covered under new initiative: Sangam Nose at Daraganj , Ram Ghat at Daraganj, Kali Sadak Ghat at Daraganj, Dasaswamedh ghat at Daraganj , Quila Ghat at Daraganj, Phaphamau Ghat at Phaphamau, Chatnag Ghat at Jhunsi, Nageshwar Ghat at Jhunsi , Arail Ghat at Naini, Baluaghat at Mutthiganj , Gau Ghat at Mutthiganj , Boat Club ghat at Kydganj , Saraswati Ghat at Kydganj , and Rasoolabad Ghat at Shivkuti.