On the anvil: Better amenities, security at all 14 major ghats of Sangam city
Locals and visitors, including pilgrims and tourists, of Sangam city would soon be able to enjoy best of the facilities at various ghats located on the banks of Ganga and Yamuna here. From proper lighting to enhanced security arrangements, informative signage and even changing facilities for women among other basic amenities are being planned for these ghats by the district administration.
The district administration has decided to cover all major 14 ghats located along the Ganga and Yamuna (including both the pucca and temporary ghats) under the initiative to revamp the facilities here, including ramping up security. These ghats attract bulk of visitors all through the year.
A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting chaired by divisional commissioner Sanjay Goyal and attended by officials of all departments concerned on Tuesday evening.
The divisional commissioner issued necessary instructions to the officials concerned for ramping up security arrangements at the ghats.
Goyal also took stock of the present facilities available at these 14 ghats from the officials of the departments concerned who are responsible for maintaining arrangements from the point of view of security etc. The officials were instructed to ensure cleanliness at all the ghats and proper arrangements of lighting, signage and barricading were provided for the benefit of the visitors.
On being informed that out of 14 ghats in the district, seven are pucca and the rest are temporary ghats, the divisional commissioner directed to install deep water barricading at all the pucca ghats so that the cases of drowning are checked. Likewise, all the ghats would be provided with changing rooms and toilet facilities also.
The officials of the irrigation department were instructed to get the depth assessment done before the deep-water barricading is put in place so that the devotees could be prevented from going into deeper end of the rivers.
He also suggested barricading through floating jetties on the pucca ghats. Apart from this, the names, designations and mobile numbers of the employees who are on duty at the respective ghats and other necessary numbers and advisories issued by the government should also be installed, Goyal ordered.
Instructions were also given to develop a daily cleaning system of the ghats, proper lighting, signage and deep-water barricading to show deep water through flood blocks on the other seven temporary ghats as well.
Along with this, from the point of view of security at each ghat, the responsibility of one officer each of the revenue and police department will also be fixed so that in case of emergency, the official concerned can be contacted and he/she can take appropriate action and inform higher officials.
The ghats to be covered under new initiative: Sangam Nose at Daraganj , Ram Ghat at Daraganj, Kali Sadak Ghat at Daraganj, Dasaswamedh ghat at Daraganj , Quila Ghat at Daraganj, Phaphamau Ghat at Phaphamau, Chatnag Ghat at Jhunsi, Nageshwar Ghat at Jhunsi , Arail Ghat at Naini, Baluaghat at Mutthiganj , Gau Ghat at Mutthiganj , Boat Club ghat at Kydganj , Saraswati Ghat at Kydganj , and Rasoolabad Ghat at Shivkuti.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
-
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
-
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics