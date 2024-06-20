One dead, 14 injured as truck rams into bus in Deoria

Dadan, 20, died and the other 14 passengers sustained serious injuries, when a truck coming from the opposite direction collided with a bus near Dubauli village Basaon, under the Madanpur police station of Deoria district, on Thursday morning. The bus was going from Madanpur to Azamgarh with 15 passengers. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Circle officer Anshuman Srivastav confirmed the death and said the mishap took place when the truck driver lost control over steering and rammed hte vehicle into the bus.

Locals started rescue operations and police personnel rushed the injured to the district hospital. Dadan was pronounced dead while a 53-year-old woman was stated to be critical and was undergoing treatment with others, including the Roadways bus driver.

Police station officer of Madanpur, Ramagya Singh, said that the seriously injured had been identified as Surendar Sonkar, 37, his wife, Runa, 28, residents of Nizamabad, Azamgarh. Besides them, Anuradha 11, daughter of Shabu of Mau, was serious. Another man, Shiva, 23 of Mau and Iman 5 of Madanpur were also serious. These injured along with others had been shifted to the BRD Medical College, and the police had informed their family members.

On receiving information of the mishap, regional manager service and assistant regional manager, Padrauna, rushed to the spot and inspected the accident site. They also announced financial assistance of ₹20,000 to each of the seriously injured.

Abdur Rahman