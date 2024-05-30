One dead, 25 severely injured in Puri firecracker explosion

One child died and over two dozen devotees sustained burn injuries when crackers kept for fireworks display in Puri exploded during ‘Chapa Khela’ of Lord Jagannath and his siblings as part of Chandan Yatra in Odisha on Wednesday evening. Representational image.

At least 15 of the injured have suffered severe burn injuries and have been shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack in a critical condition.

Officials said huge quantities of firecrackers were kept near a pond for the celebrations.

“Some youths were bursting the crackers when one splinter landed on the pile of firecrackers, triggering a blast. Many people, including a few children standing nearby, sustained severe burn injuries in the explosion. Sparks from exploded crackers fell on devotees who had gathered there to watch the celebration in the holy pond,” Puri SP Pinak Mishra said.

Locals rushed the injured to the district headquarters hospital first.

There was no fire safety measure in place, one local said.