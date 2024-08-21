One killed after consuming spurious liquor in Odisha’s Ganjam district: Police

One person died after consuming spurious liquor in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Wednesday morning, officials said. The deceased person was undergoing treatment at Berhampur-based MKCG Medical College and Hospital. (Representative file photo)

The deceased person was undergoing treatment at Berhampur-based MKCG Medical College and Hospital.

He was among the 17 people who were admitted to hospital after consuming country liquor sold near Moundpur on Monday evening.

Meanwhile, the condition of three others remains critical, and the trio has been kept under observation in the ICU, with the remaining 13 people still in the hospital.

The villagers, after finishing their cultivation work, gathered in Maundpur and consumed liquor sold by a local country liquor seller.

Also Read: Kallakurichi hooch tragedy reignites debate over prohibition in Tamil Nadu

Family members of the victims claimed that the liquor was illicitly brewed in a forest near Bhalughai and sold in nearby areas.

Ganjam collector Dibyajyoti Parida, who visited the patients, said that the liquor is likely to have been laced with some spurious substances.

Excise commissioner Narasingha Bhol, who visited the affected area, said liquor samples have been collected for laboratory testing.

“A joint action team comprising police and excise officials will be formed to intensify raids on illegal liquor operations in the district,” he said.

So far, five persons have been arrested while 55 litres of country liquor have been seized by the Excise department officials.