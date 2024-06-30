Kallakurichi hooch tragedy reignites debate over prohibition in Tamil Nadu

The Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, which has so far claimed 63 lives, has dented the image of the ruling DMK government and reignited the debate over prohibition in Tamil Nadu.

The tragedy caused by the consumption of methanol-infused spurious liquor has prompted major political parties across the spectrum, including PMK, MDMK, MDMK, VCK and TMC, to begin a debate and discussion on prohibition.

On the other hand, the AIADMK, the BJP, the Congress, and the left parties are adamant about significantly altering the liquor policy of the government, which, opposition parties, said caused the thriving of the bootleg mafia by exploiting the escalating prices of IMFL.

Given the situation, even DMK allies are accusing it of giving undue favours to the liquor industry. They demand a solution to the existing situation in which earning members of low-income families turn victims of both alcoholism and hooch.

The state was under complete prohibition until 1971, when DMK patriarch and Stalin's father, M Karunanidhi, became chief minister.

Karunanidhi said that state-level blanket bans on alcohol would cause only revenue loss, and bootleg mafias would emerge as a parallel economy. He also cited increased interstate liquor smuggling if prohibition was continued.

Curiously, that decision was taken amid staunch opposition from Congress and national movement veteran C Rajagopalachary, alias Rajaji, who led the then Swatantra Party.

The history and politics behind prohibition in Tamil Nadu

Rajaji was the first in India to enforce prohibition in the 1930s in his native Salem, present-day Tamil Nadu, later extending it to the whole Madras presidency.

Political experts said that an ailing Rajaji reached Karunanidhi's residence on a rainy Tuesday evening on July 20, 1971, with an umbrella in hand and pleaded for continuing prohibition, saying any relaxation would severely hurt future generations. However, the meeting failed to produce any positive results.

In the subsequent days, DMK eased the policy, overriding even the commitments of party founder C N Annadurai to total prohibition.

When iconic Congress leader K Kamaraj termed the DMK a fascist party for reversing the long-standing policy, Karunanidhi asked him to check with the Congress high command why the then Congress-ruled Andhra and Mysore diluted their liquor policies.

Historian A K Perumal recalled that prohibition was a key campaign issue in the first general election held to the Madras legislative assembly in 1937 as per the minor democratic concessions granted by the then-British presidency.

The Congress won 159 of the 215 seats under the combined leadership of Kamaraj, S. Satyamurthy, and Rajaji.

While taking oath as prime minister of the presidency on July 14, 1937, Rajaji termed it a `godsend' opportunity to implement his favourite idea of prohibition throughout the presidency. He first enforced prohibition in his home district, Salem, and slowly expanded it to other districts.

To avoid antagonising the British Raj, he introduced a strategic permit system limiting local natives to the prohibition rules and facilitating a `licence to drink' for non-natives. He ordered that any European applying for a permit be immediately granted one.

However, there are interesting stories, like the one about the European collector and district superintendent of police in Salem who opted not to take a permit and preferred to become teetotallers. The collector reportedly remarked that enforcing laws that the implementing officials should not have obeyed would be very awkward.

Meanwhile, a special provision allowed churches to store and distribute wine for religious purposes. Brandy's possession was permitted in hospitals.

However, liquor shops were closed, and liquor advertisements were banned.

The Rajaji government ensured strict vigil against anti-social forces who brewed or smuggled liquor. The police were given extensive powers to enforce the ban. Alcohol addicts in the police department were transferred out of the districts.

Governor Lord Erskine wrote to the king that prohibition had succeeded far better than expected. The king's secretary wrote back that the prohibition news had 'particularly interested' the king and added, "Your Prime Minister (Rajaji) seems to have plenty of character."

When asked about revenue loss, Rajaji said: "The rich would have to be taxed if the poor were to be saved."

"Prohibition existed in Tamil Nadu until 1971, when Karunanidhi took over, and all political formations supported it because of the relief it extended to lower-income families,'' recalled S Nallasamy who leads the Tamil Nadu toddy movement.

"Actor turned iconic Tamil politician M G Ramachandran was the biggest critic of Karunanidhi's watering down of the policy. However, the AIADMK-led governments he led later, facilitated the free flow of liquor across the state. For reasons known only to him, Ramachandran banned tapping and the consumption of toddy 37 years ago. That ban is still being continued primarily benefitting private distilleries and the bootleg mafia," pointed out Nallasamy, who claims toddy is a healthier option with much less alcohol content.

In 2014, the state witnessed a mass movement for total prohibition, with women and youth organisations leading street protests, damaging IMFL outlets and destroying illicit units manufacturing hooch. Later, the movement lost steam. The Kallakurichi tragedy has rekindled the movement and a renewed demand for prohibition.

Only Bihar, Gujarat, Nagaland, and the union territory of Lakshadweep have complete prohibition in India now.

There is a partial prohibition in a few districts in Manipur and Maharashtra. In 2014, Kerala announced a phased prohibition; however, it was later amended.

Prohibition was previously enforced in Mizoram and Haryana but was subsequently lifted.

States, which have implemented prohibition have not been able to regulate the sale or consumption of alcohol effectively. Since 1989, Nagaland has been in a dry state. However, it shares a border with Assam, which facilitates the continuous illegal supply of alcohol into the state.

In Gujarat, 136 individuals lost their lives as a result of consuming hooch in July 2009; in Mumbai, 95 individuals lost their lives as a result of consuming illicit liquor in June 2015. Hooch tragedies have also occurred frequently in Kerala.

In Tamil Nadu, TASMAC or the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation was set up in 1983 as the sole agency for wholesale liquor sales. In 2003, Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa entrusted TASMAC with the responsibility of retail sales as well.

TASMAC is now synonymous with alcohol sales in Tamil Nadu.

However, escalating taxes have made IMFL expensive in the state, forcing many to look for cheap and, often, dangerous alternatives. "TASMAC makes huge profits every year through liquor retailing. The growing profits are a clear indicator that alcohol consumption is rising in the state, causing health problems for many and economic distress for low-income families. The police and excise patronage of hooch is another bigger issue. The state needs stringent action to ensure no more hooch strategies are happening," said SP Udayakumar, a known Tamil writer and Gandhian activist.

Interestingly, Karunanidhi took a U-turn on his liquor policy in 2015 and promised total prohibition if voted to power, understanding the prevailing mood of women voters.

The DMK government has said that even if prohibition was implemented, it would be impossible to enforce it as there would be a steady liquor flow from neighbouring states. Additionally, it asserts that creating awareness regarding the detrimental consequences of alcohol can prevent the young generation from falling victim to it. However, no significant awareness campaign has been implemented so far.