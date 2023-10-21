Online applications for mass wedding hit snag, emphasis shifts to dist awareness

LUCKNOW The transition of the application process for the state government’s mass marriage scheme to an online portal has had an unintended impact, contrary to the expectations of the Social Welfare Department. Instead of simplifying the application process, the department is now facing challenges in meeting its objectives. Representative pic (PTI)

A press release issued by the social welfare department conveys that the new online system for applying for the scheme has fallen short of achieving the predefined targets for individual districts. The cumulative target set for the state was just under 1,10,000 applications.

The statement explains, “Due to the limited promotion of the online portal at the district level, online application forms in the districts are not being submitted as per the physical target. In light of this, it has been decided to raise awareness about the scheme and the online portal among the general public. To achieve this, camps will be organised at the development block level and municipal body level in every district from October 30 to November 1. If necessary, an extension of two days will be granted. Interested beneficiaries are encouraged to register online, and on-the-spot assistance will be provided for filling out applications.”

In addition to outlining guidelines for the district-level awareness programs, Kumar Prashant, the Director of the Social Welfare Department, has directed the allocation of ₹50,000 to the district-level authorities to facilitate the implementation of these initiatives.

