Online gaming fraudsters ran mini call centres in several states: Cops

Questioning from 14 accused involved in online betting and gaming racket busted by Naini police has revealed that the kingpin of the scam Rahul Sao was running mini call centres in multiple cities in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and other states for luring youths for online gaming and duping them of hefty cash. (Pic for representation)

Sao used to post advertisements on social media platforms to lure youths and even arranged for bank accounts for siphoning off cash from victims.

Police officials said the arrested accused revealed the name of Rahul Sao who was handling the gang members. However, after the arrest of Sao it will be ascertained if he was also handled by someone. Rahul was running mini call centres at Areraj in Patna, Bhitbherwa of Gopalganj district in Bihar, Bhabhni Khurd of Maharajganj of Uttar Pradesh and Asansol and Kolkata in West Bengal.

Sao’s close aides used to supervise the call centres. The call centre busted in Prayagraj was run by his close aide Manish Rao while Shivam Singh was the head of call centre at Gopalganj. Sao used to take help from some people in foreign countries and duped people through apps and websites.

Meanwhile, Shivam Singh was arrested by Bihar police and informed that Sao also has connections with persons running a popular gaming app.

Sao used to provide training to the gang members and arranged mobile phones, SIM cards and laptops. The arrested members of the gang used to get commission from one to ten percent depending on their work and ability.

DCP (trans-Yamuna) Shraddha Narendra Pandey said laptops, mobiles etc recovered from the accused are being scanned to trace other members of the gang and unearth their network across the country.

It is worth mentioning that in a major crackdown against online gaming frauds, Naini police on Tuesday busted an inter-state betting and gaming scam which was being run in a house in Naini area.

The gang was involved in duping youths while luring them of profits through online games. Police team arrested 12 gang members with cash ₹2.43 crore, laptops, mobile phones, SIM cards, bank documents, transaction records etc. Two more gang members Manish Rao and Manish Soni were arrested by police on Thursday.

On inputs provided by Naini police, more raids were carried out and two similar gangs were busted in Gopalganj of Bihar and Maharajganj of Uttar Pradesh and 26 persons involved in the scam were arrested.