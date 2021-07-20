Home / Cities / Others / OP Chautala visits Ghazipur, Palwal protest site
INLD chief OP Chautala said his party has been backing farmers since Day 1 of the ongoing agitation. (HT File)
INLD chief OP Chautala said his party has been backing farmers since Day 1 of the ongoing agitation. (HT File)
others

OP Chautala visits Ghazipur, Palwal protest site

Former Haryana chief minister and INLD supremo OP Chautala on Tuesday visited Ghazipur and Palwal borders where farmers have been protesting against Centre’s three farm laws, to extend his party’s support to the ongoing farm agitation
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
PUBLISHED ON JUL 20, 2021 11:09 PM IST

Former Haryana chief minister and INLD supremo OP Chautala on Tuesday visited Ghazipur and Palwal borders where farmers have been protesting against Centre’s three farm laws, to extend his party’s support to the ongoing farm agitation.

BKU spokesman Rakesh Tikait welcomed Chautala at Ghazipur border.

Addressing the protesters, Chautala said his party has been backing the farmers and supporting them since Day 1 of the agitation.

“These black laws will be repealed and the party which has brought these laws will also be changed. This agitation is not only of farmers and labourers but of the entire nation. The BJP government has been dividing people on caste and religion lines. People from every section of the society are participating in the farm stir. The BJP is working on the policy of snatching land from farmers and handing it over to industrialists like Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani,” Chautala added.

This was Chautala’s first visit to any farm protest site after being released from Tihar jail this month after his sentence was completed in connection with the junior teachers’ recruitment scam.

He has donated four air coolers and one water cooler to the protesting farmers. The INLD supremo said his party will provide jobs to educated youths if it is voted to power.

“I was jailed for giving jobs to junior teachers. If those teachers were recruited illegally, why are they being promoted?” he added.

Chautala will visit Singhu and Tikri borders on Wednesday to extend support to farmers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.