OP Chautala visits Ghazipur, Palwal protest site

Former Haryana chief minister and INLD supremo OP Chautala on Tuesday visited Ghazipur and Palwal borders where farmers have been protesting against Centre’s three farm laws, to extend his party’s support to the ongoing farm agitation.

BKU spokesman Rakesh Tikait welcomed Chautala at Ghazipur border.

Addressing the protesters, Chautala said his party has been backing the farmers and supporting them since Day 1 of the agitation.

“These black laws will be repealed and the party which has brought these laws will also be changed. This agitation is not only of farmers and labourers but of the entire nation. The BJP government has been dividing people on caste and religion lines. People from every section of the society are participating in the farm stir. The BJP is working on the policy of snatching land from farmers and handing it over to industrialists like Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani,” Chautala added.

This was Chautala’s first visit to any farm protest site after being released from Tihar jail this month after his sentence was completed in connection with the junior teachers’ recruitment scam.

He has donated four air coolers and one water cooler to the protesting farmers. The INLD supremo said his party will provide jobs to educated youths if it is voted to power.

“I was jailed for giving jobs to junior teachers. If those teachers were recruited illegally, why are they being promoted?” he added.

Chautala will visit Singhu and Tikri borders on Wednesday to extend support to farmers.