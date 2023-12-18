Op Conviction: After court setbacks, Gkp SSP demands better coordination for effective trial

GORAKHPUR For representation only (HT File Photo)

The bail granted by the court to mafioso Ajeet Shahi and few other notorious criminals has come as a setback to Operation Conviction launched by the police in the district.

Gaurav Grover, SSP, Gorakhpur, directed all police station in-charges for intensive monitoring of those released from jail.

Shahi is in the list of top 10 mafiosi of the district and there are 30 cases of loot, extortion and murder registered against him along with cases falling under the Gangsters’ Act.

Ajeet Shahi had surrendered before the court in Gorakhpur in June this year.

Similarly, Pawan Sahni, who was arrested in February this year, in connection with the cash loot of a LPG gas owner, was released on bail in November this year. There are nine cases of loot and extortion registered against him.

In another case, Nishu Paswan and Vijaya Gaur, residents of Suraj Kund under Tiwaripur police station, arrested for chain-snatching in August this year, were released on bail in December this year. Nine cases are pending against the duo too.

Now, police station in-charges have been directed to closely monitor their activities and nodal officers pursuing the case against mafiosi have been instructed for better coordination with prosecution for effective trial and conviction in cases.

ABDUR RAHMAN