close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Others / Op Conviction: After court setbacks, Gkp SSP demands better coordination for effective trial

Op Conviction: After court setbacks, Gkp SSP demands better coordination for effective trial

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 18, 2023 09:08 PM IST

GORAKHPUR The bail granted by the court to mafioso Ajeet Shahi and few other notorious criminals has come as a setback to Operation Conviction launched by the police in the district

GORAKHPUR

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

The bail granted by the court to mafioso Ajeet Shahi and few other notorious criminals has come as a setback to Operation Conviction launched by the police in the district.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Gaurav Grover, SSP, Gorakhpur, directed all police station in-charges for intensive monitoring of those released from jail.

Shahi is in the list of top 10 mafiosi of the district and there are 30 cases of loot, extortion and murder registered against him along with cases falling under the Gangsters’ Act.

Ajeet Shahi had surrendered before the court in Gorakhpur in June this year.

Similarly, Pawan Sahni, who was arrested in February this year, in connection with the cash loot of a LPG gas owner, was released on bail in November this year. There are nine cases of loot and extortion registered against him.

In another case, Nishu Paswan and Vijaya Gaur, residents of Suraj Kund under Tiwaripur police station, arrested for chain-snatching in August this year, were released on bail in December this year. Nine cases are pending against the duo too.

Now, police station in-charges have been directed to closely monitor their activities and nodal officers pursuing the case against mafiosi have been instructed for better coordination with prosecution for effective trial and conviction in cases.

ABDUR RAHMAN

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out