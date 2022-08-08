Open Source Chandigarh community inaugurated at Chitkara University
An Open Source Chandigarh community was inaugurated at Chitkara University’s Punjab campus for the youth of tricity region to create a rich demography of open-source practitioners.
GitHub India, Apache Community Initiatives, Docker Inc and OpsTree are the community partners of the open-source Chandigarh community and they will be conducting various workshops for students of Chitkara University.
Among those present at the inauguration were Dhiraj Gyani, director education, GitHub India; Swapnil Mane, vice-president, Apache Community Initiatives; Ajeet Singh Raina, Docker Captain and developer relations manager, Docker Inc; Sandeep Rawat, co-founder and chief technology officer, Ops Tree and Dr Monit Kapoor, professor and dean, CSE, Chitkara University; along with Kuldeep Sharma, director, Industry Alliances from Chitkara University.
Emphasising on the significance of Open Source, Monit Kapoor, professor and dean, CSE, Chitkara University said, “Open Source is a community where original source code designed by various authors is made freely available to others who would like to view that code, copy it, learn from it, alter it, or share it. Today, it is the need of the hour.”
“Open Source community is the best way to learn and grow in this field. Keeping this in mind, we made sure that students, industry professionals, IT companies or any academic institutes could take membership of the Open Source Chandigarh community through its website. This initiative will connect open-source contributors on one forum and also serve as a launch pad for enhanced employment and entrepreneurship opportunities,” added Kuldeep Sharma, director, Industry Alliances from Chitkara University.
On the occasion, Madhu Chitkara, pro-chancellor, Chitkara University, said, “We are glad to have the leaders of the Open-Source Community as our community partners. Their rich global experience will provide the requisite knowledge and skills to our students and the youth from the tricity. This initiative has been designed to benefit and serve the society by providing youth, professionals and students to come together and work on ideas.”
A two-day workshop was also organised on the occasion for Chitkara University students by Ajeet Singh Raina, Docker Captain and developer relations manager, Docker Inc.
New surveillance system to come up at Ghazipur dumpsite to reduce and control landfill fires
New Delhi: To reduce fires at the Ghazipur landfill in east Delhi and for their early detection, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi plans to install a new surveillance system by placing additional CCTV cameras at vulnerable locations and methane generation hot spots where fires break out frequently. There are currently 17 cameras over 70 acres of the landfill, and the municipality intends to install another 20 CCTV cameras at critical areas at the garbage dump.
Spice of life | Break monotony to beat the blues
Working women often suffer from blues. At the end of the day, many of us feel that the day has not been as productive as they would have liked it to be. On entering the workplace, one does their best to stay focused, but the unbridled mind, often goes astray. At times, the work environment is off-putting, one does not like going to the workplace, but drags oneself there.
Withdraw Electricity Amendment Bill: Sukhbir Badal to PM
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw the Electricity Amendment Bill, 2022, to allow consultation with all stakeholders, including the states, farmers and farmer unions. “However, the amendment bill is being brought in the Parliament tomorrow without discussions with stakeholders,” wrote Sukhbir, adding the states were concerned that their rights will be trampled on if the Amendment Bill were to be enacted in its current form.
Rules eased, Delhi driving test may get easier to clear from Monday
Passing the driving test in Delhi is likely to get slightly easier from Monday, with the state government likely to do away with some portions of the exercise that don't compromise on safety standards, said transport department officials aware of the matter. A candidate will get 150 seconds to pass the parallel parking test, up from 120 seconds. Delhi has 15 functional driving tests tracks, of which 13 are automated.
92-year-old Jalandhar man to reunite with nephew lost in Partition riots at Kartarpur
Six-year-old Mohan Singh was separated from his family during the bloody riots of 1947, in which 22 members of his family were slaughtered in the communal violence unleashed in his village, Chak 37, in Pakistan. Seventy-five years on, Mohan Singh, who was raised by a Muslim family in Pakistan, is all set to meet his family members who managed to successfully cross to India at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, a week before Independence Day.
