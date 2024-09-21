Oppn demand action against cops accused of assaulting army officer, fiancée

The opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Congress in Odisha hit the streets in Bhubaneswar on Saturday demanding action against the cops accused of sexually assaulting the fiancée of an Indian Army officer last Sunday. Youth Congress workers pelted eggs and tomatoes at police after they were prevented by the cops from entering the official residence of chief minister Mohan Majhi in Bhubaneswar. (Image posted on X by Indian Youth Congress)

Members of the BJD women’s wing staged a demonstration in front of the Governor’s House in Bhubaneswar protesting the alleged police excesses.

“Why is the government silent on this? Why has chief minister Mohan Manjhi remained quiet? Why hasn’t the minister for women and child development spoken up about this,” asked BJD leader Lekhashree Samantsinghar.

“We want to make people aware that the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) is a weak government, and they are not able to run the government. They are saying that they have taken action by suspending a few police officials. However, suspension is never a punishment. Odisha is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. The BJP’s double-engine government is making Odisha infamous for such shameful incidents,” she said.

Samantsinghar said even though more than 100 days have passed since the new government was formed, the BJP government has not been able to figure out how to run the state. They seem to have lost control over everything.”

On Friday, BJD president and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik had demanded a court-monitored special investigation team (SIT) probe into the incident at Bharatpur police station on the night of September 15.

“Suspension is not a punishment. Crime against women has increased during the 100 days of the BJP government. The way the Indian Army Major’s fiancée was tortured by police is not at all acceptable by a civilized society. The police officials should be arrested immediately. Chief minister Mohan Majhi should tender his resignation on moral ground,” said a protesting Yuva Congress leader.

The woman on Thursday told reporters that after closing her restaurant in Bhubaneswar on Sunday night, she and her fiancé, a Captain of the Indian Army, were confronted by a group of youngsters, who allegedly passed lewd comments on her. “We managed to escape and went to Bharatpur police station to file a case,” she said. At the police station, she alleged, female constables misbehaved with her, before she was dragged down a corridor with her hands tied. She further alleged that an inspector then molested her.

The police on Saturday arrested seven engineering students who had allegedly attacked the Army Captain and his fiancée at Pathargadia area of Bhubaneswar on Sunday midnight. The cops seized 11 mobile phones and a vehicle from the arrested students.

However, the arrested accused refuted charges of assault.

“The Major and his fiancee were in an inebriated condition. They made obscene gestures by showing their middle fingers and hurled abuse at us. We just told them not to do it. We have not assaulted them. We don’t know who attacked them. The woman has already admitted it and we don’t have any kind of enmity against them,” said one of the accused.

The BJP alleged that BJD and Congress were trying to fish in troubled waters. “We condemn the incident at Bharatpur police station and action against the police officials has already been taken. Chief minister Mohan Majhi has also made it clear that more actions will be taken after the investigation. Crime against women had reached the peak and culprits were left scot-free due to political patronage during the tenure of BJD. Now, the BJD and Naveen Patnaik are pointing fingers towards others which is quite unfortunate,” said BJP leader Anil Biswal.

The Odisha Police Association too joined demands to revoke suspension order on five cops. Association president Umesh Chandra Sahoo said, “The incident which has happened with the Army officer and his fiancée is unfortunate. An investigation is on, and the suspended cops are not found guilty yet. Action should be taken only after they are found guilty. So the suspension orders should be revoked.”

The Retired Police Officers Welfare Association of Odisha alleged that Army officers and Military intelligence officers were approaching opposition political leaders to highlight the case.

“Does army discipline allow this? Please add a course on behaviour in public and public offices for the army officers not to show high handedness and abide by law of the land,” said Suryamani Tripathy, president of the association in his letter addressed to senior Army officers.