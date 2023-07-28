Out from jail, history-sheeter stabs six people

PRAYAGRAJ A history-sheeter, Raja Babu, who was released from jail just 10 days back, went on a stabbing spree and injured half-a-dozen people following an altercation in Padila village of Tharwai on Wednesday night. Two of his victims are seriously hurt. An FIR against Raja babu has been lodged in connection with the incident, police added. (HT Photo)

Upset villagers caught the accused and handed him over to police after thrashing him. He has been admitted to SRN Hospital for treatment, said police. An FIR against Raja babu has been lodged in connection with the incident, police added.

As per police, Raja Babu of Padila village of Tharwai police station area has several cases registered against him. A few months back, Raja Babu was shot in the leg during an encounter with the police. He was sent to jail after treatment but was released 10 days ago.

As per locals, Lalji Bhartiya, a labourer from the same village, was returning home after work on Wednesday night. On the way, he had an altercation with history-sheeter Raja Babu. Thereafter, Raja Babu thrashed Lalji. The latter reached home and informed his family members.

Subsequently, Lalji’s cousin Suresh reached Raja Babu’s house but the dispute intensified. In the heat of the moment, Raja Babu allegedly took out a knife attacked both Lalji and Suresh. Hearing their cries, more villagers reached the site and tried to stop Raja Babu, who then attacked more people.

However, villagers were able to catch him. Raja Babu was thrashed before being handed over to the police. “Injured Raja Babu has been admitted to SRN Hospital for treatment. A case has been registered against him on the complaint of Lalji’s father Kamlesh under relevant IPC sections. All other injured in the incident are also being treated,” said the SHO of Tharwai police station, Lokendra Tripathi.