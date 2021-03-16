Over 12K take the jabs at 122 vaccination sites in Lucknow
LUCKNOW Over 12,000 beneficiaries took the Covid vaccine shots in Lucknow, where 122 vaccination sites were organised (the maximum till now) on Monday.
So far, the maximum turnout was recorded on March 5 when 14,238 beneficiaries took the vaccine jabs at 65 vaccination centres in the district. Similarly, 12,773 beneficiaries were inoculated on March 4.
“Of the total 12259 beneficiaries on Monday, 7,482 were men and 4,777 women,” said Dr MK Singh, in-charge of vaccination in Lucknow.
“Among them, 5,492 (45%) were elderly, who have been consistently showing enthusiasm in getting the vaccine shots,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors. So far, 38,814 beneficiaries above the age of 60 years had taken the covid vaccine jabs in Lucknow.
At 69 government vaccination centres, 9,702 beneficiaries took the jabs and 2,557 were inoculated at 53 private hospitals. Vaccination is on for people above the age of 60 years and those between 45 and 60 years with co-morbidities.
Lucknow has 51 government centres doing vaccination six days a week while 18 health centres will conduct vaccination three days a week, apart from the 53 private hospitals vaccinating people throughout the week.
“Limited days of vaccination is creating confusions, particularly among the elderly. If all centres do vaccination six days a week, there will be no confusion and the number of beneficiaries will go up,” said Dr PK Gupta, former president, IMA, Lucknow.
GRAPHICS
Lko’s turnout on Monday
Health workers (first dose) -----------------933
Health workers (second dose)-------------2852
Frontline workers (first dose)-------------- 624
Frontline workers (second dose)-----------1250
60-plus (first dose)----------------------------5492
Co-morbid between 45 and 60 years----1108
Total vaccination----------------------------12259
Males vaccinated ------------------------------7482
Females vaccinated ---------------------------4777
