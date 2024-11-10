Menu Explore
Over 17 lakh diyas to aglow Kashi ghats, Kashi Vishwanath temple on Dev Deepawali

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Nov 10, 2024 07:30 AM IST

Over 11 lakh diyas will be lit at the Ganga ghats, more than 5 lakh at 80 ponds and ghats of rivers Gomti and Varuna, and over 1.25 lakh at KV Dham during the Dev Deepawali celebrations

Amid the glow of over 17 lakh diyas (earthen lamps) on the ghats, ponds and Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi, the Dev Deepawali celebrations on November 15 will feature a laser light and sound show at Chet Singh Ghat, a green firecracker show in front of KV Dham and a cultural programme at Namo Ghat, informed district magistrate S Rajalingam on Saturday.

A laser light and sound show at Chet Singh Ghat, a green firecracker show in front of KV Dham and a cultural programme at Namo Ghat will be also be held. (HT FILE)
A laser light and sound show at Chet Singh Ghat, a green firecracker show in front of KV Dham and a cultural programme at Namo Ghat will be also be held. (HT FILE)

During a press conference in Varanasi the DM informed that over 11 lakh diyas will be lit at the Ganga ghats, more than 5 lakh at 80 ponds and ghats of rivers Gomti and Varuna, and over 1.25 lakh at KV Dham during the Dev Deepawali celebrations. Besides, aarti and blowing of conches by the Batuks (young Sanskrit students) will also take place at Baba Kashi Vishwanath Dham.

Rajalingam stated that lighting of diyas at Kashi ghats will take place from 05.30 pm to 06.20 pm, followed by firecracker show for about five minutes from 6.20 pm. Before this, the cultural evening will begin at Namo Ghat from 5 pm and the Ganga aarti is scheduled from 7 pm to 7.45 pm.

The laser light and sound show at Chet Singh Ghat for public will take place from 7.20 pm to 7.45 pm and for VIPs from 8pm to 8.25pm. A green fire cracker show in front of Baba Kashi Vishwanath Dham will take place from 8.45pm to 8.55pm and the third laser show at Chet Singh Ghat from 09.00 pm to 09.25 p.m.

