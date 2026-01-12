Fast Forward India, an NGO functioning under the aegis of the Centre for Societal Mission (CSM), IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, organised its flagship outreach programme “UMEED 2026” on Sunday on the institute campus. The event, dedicated to empowering underprivileged students through education and skill development, witnessed participation from over 1,000 students representing 80 plus schools, providing them a platform to showcase talent, learn from peers and gain wider exposure. Over 1K school students participate in UMEED 2026 at IIT(ISM)

The programme was graced by chief guest Prabhat Kumar, SSP Dhanbad, along with institute leadership including Sukumar Mishra, director, IIT(ISM) Dhanbad, Dheeraj Kumar, deputy director, Sunil Kumar Gupta, dean (student welfare) and Sanjeev Anand Sahu, head, CSM.

Addressing the students, SSP Kumar praised the initiative and urged participants to remain focused on their goal. “Education is the strongest weapon to change your life. If you stay disciplined and work hard, no hurdle can stop you,” he said. Emphasising confidence and self-belief, he added, “Believe in your potential. Opportunities will come, but you must be ready to grab them with courage and determination.” The chief guest also congratulated the organisers and volunteers, stating, “Such programmes give students confidence and a direction. These platforms help them recognise their own strengths.”

The day-long celebration featured multiple competitions and activities organised across various venues on campus. Cultural events included Nrityangna at Penman Auditorium and Dhwani at the Management Hall Auditorium, while the Einstein Playground was held at the Penman Quadrangle. Several intellectual and creative contests were hosted at NLHC, including Chitrahar, Resolved and Mastermind, whereas ‘Shay aur Maat’ took place at the Mechanical Department.

Organisers said UMEED 2026 reaffirmed IIT(ISM) Dhanbad’s commitment to social responsibility and inclusive education, and expressed gratitude to participating schools, faculty members, staff and volunteers for making the event impactful and successful.