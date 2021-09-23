Over 50 goats mowed down, 30 others injured as truck runs over herd in Odisha

A herd of over 50 goats were killed while 30 others were injured after a sand-laden truck in Nayagarh district of Odisha ran over them late Tuesday night, police officials said on Wednesday.

Rajendra Patra of Champapandiri village under Goudapur grampanchayat was taking a herd of over 100 goats to Bahadajhola late Tuesday night as it would have been difficult for him to herd them on the busy road during daytime. Patra in his FIR alleged that while he was herding his goats late at night, the speeding truck came from the opposite direction and ran over his goats.

While 50 goats were instantly killed, 30 more have suffered fractures on their legs. “I have suffered losses of at least ₹2-3 lakh due to the accident,” said Patra.

An official of Odagaon police station said the errant driver fled the spot after the incident. Local villagers gathered at the spot, demanding compensation for the lost goats.

A police official said the Nayagarh incident could be the largest ever casualty of livestock in a road accident in the last few years.