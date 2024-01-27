‘Overuse of laptops, smart phones affecting fertility’

The United College of Engineering and Research (UCER), Naini, organised a TEDx event at UCER auditorium, on Saturday. Speakers with UGI officials in Prayagraj on Saturday (HT Photo)

TEDx is a global-level event in which acclaimed personalities of international level share the stage to celebrate locally driven ideas, elevating them to a global stage.

The event kicked off with the lighting of the lamp by the dignitaries and eminent speakers.

Vice-chairman, United Group of Institutions (UGI) Satpal Gulati and vice-president Gaurav Gulati welcomed eminent speakers.

The programme began with the talk of Prof Dheeraj P Sharma, director of IIM-Rohtak. He shared his views on the profound impact of movies on human mind and behaviour.

He said that movies are the mirrors of society. They influence one’s attitude, behaviour and thinking. Hence, it is the responsibility of society to see what they are offering to our young generation, he added.

Similarly, IVF and infertility specialist and founder of Seeds of Innocence IVF Chain, Delhi Dr Gauri Agarwal spoke on the importance of IVF and how it can be helpful for parents to be blessed with their own child.

She said that in 40% of cases, it had been found that only men were responsible for infertility.

While listing the factors responsible for infertility, Dr Agarwal said that overuse of laptops and smart phones was also affecting fertility rate nowadays. Therefore, it is advised to make a distance with them as much as possible.

Sharing a few instances from the Army, Major General (Retd) Neeraj Bali said that true leaders are those who lead from the front, setting examples for others. They inspire others by competence and work, he added.

Stand-up comedian Harpriya Bains shared her experiences on preconditions notions about age. She urged people to live life happily without thinking about age.

Noted TV anchor Sumaira Khan informed the audience about her 22-year journey in the field of media and the facts that compelled her to step into the field.

SV Nathan, partner at Deloitte India shared his views on the significance of stories. He said that stories can inspire to move ahead in life.

Likewise, a cabin crew at Indigo Shanghamitra talked on balancing between job and passion. She encouraged students to learn and enjoy college life.

An official video of United Group of Institutions (UGI) was also released on this occasion.

The speakers were also felicitated with the memento presented to them as a token of honour.

Dean, Planning and Development, UGI Swapnil Srivastava proposed the vote of thanks.

Senior faculty Shruti Sharma conducted the event.