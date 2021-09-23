Paediatrician dies by suicide in Sanpada

A 48-year-old well-known paediatrician from Sanpada was found dead on Tuesday night at his residence. According to Sanpada police, prima facie he is suspected to have died by suicide. The deceased has a children’s hospital in the city.

On Tuesday, the deceased visited his patients in the afternoon and then went back home. He was to return to his hospital at 7pm.

“By 7pm, when his patients started turning up, the hospital staff tried to contact him but he did not answer the calls. The staff then went to the second floor of the building where he stayed and rang the doorbell. Since there was no answer, the hospital staff broke open the door and found him hanging,” said Subhash Nikam, senior police inspector from Sanpada police station.

An accidental death case has been registered. The wife of the doctor stayed in Kalyan as she practiced as a paediatric doctor there. “The reason behind the extreme step is not clear as there was no suicide note left behind. He would have been under some stress. There has been no allegation on anyone by his family and hence no case against anyone has been registered,” Nikam said.