Pahalgam has hit tourism in Kashmir: Omar Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah blamed the neighbouring country (Pakistan) for making repeated attempts to damage the social and economic fabric of Jammu & Kashmir. He admitted that the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam has adversely affected tourism prospects in Kashmir but added that efforts are on to control the damage and tourism is steadily reviving. Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (HT File Photo)

Abdullah was in Aligarh on Wednesday, to recite ‘fatiha’ at the grave of his childhood friend who passed away in Aligarh.

Reacting to media persons in Aligarh, Omar Abdullah stated that it was his first visit to Aligarh.

“I met with family members of my childhood friend who passed away. I offered condolences and recited ‘fatiha’ at the grave of my friend. This was the only purpose of my visit to Aligarh,” he said.

“Unfortunately, I never had a relationship with Aligarh and came here today for the first time. There had been invitations to visit AMU time and again but could not come for some or other reason,” stated Abdullah.

When asked about development work being undertaken in Kashmir, he said that “Whatever development is taking place in Kashmir is less because the fight we are having there is tough one. The neighbouring nation is making repeated attempts to disturb conditions there. Jammu and Kashmir thus deserves maximum development in such a situation,” he said.

Reacting to the recently inaugurated railway bridge over the Chenab river, Omar Abdullah welcomed the development and raised hopes that it stays the railway bridge erected at highest altitude.

Abdullah avoided an elaborate answer on Narendra Modi government getting a third term. “It is good that they have been re-elected twice as voters voted for them,” he said.

Replying to a question about the reservation bill for Jammu & Kashmir, Omar Abdullah stated that no such bill is under consideration because there is no session of the state assembly at present.

“A cabinet sub committee has prepared its report on reservation and will present it before the cabinet which meets twice in a month and is yet to meet this month. The cabinet will oversee it then,” he said.