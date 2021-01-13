Paid leave for PMC staff admitted to de-addiction centres
PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will give paid leave to employees admitted into de-addiction centres and will also bear the cost of treatment.
The PMC’s women and child development committee signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Muktangan deaddiction centre, outlining the same.
Committee president Madhuri Sahastrabuddhe said, “With the help of Muktangan, PMC is organising six workshops for employees for de-addiction. The committee already passed the resolution to give paid leave and bear the cost of treatment for de-addiction.”
Mayor Murlidhar Mohol and Mukangan director Mukta Puntambekar were present at the first workshop held on Wednesday.
The addiction ratio is high among class four employees, mainly from the solid waste management and sewage departments.
Sahastrabuddhe said, “Due to addiction, employees and their families suffer. It even creates health issues. So the committee decided to execute the programme with the Muktangan.”
