Pak intruder shot dead in Samba’s Ramgarh
The BSF shot dead a Pakistani intruder in Ramgarh along the Indo-Pak IB in Samba on Tuesday evening. “After the intruder repeatedly ignored warnings by BSF men, he was shot dead near Malluchak post of the BSF in Ramgarh subsector,” said officials.
Meanwhile, an aeroplane shaped balloon with ‘PIA’ written on it was recovered by J&K Police in Bhalwal area. An investigation has been initiated, said the officials. On March 10, a similar balloon was recovered from Sotra Chak village of Hiranagar sector in Kathua.
4 youths prevented from joining militancy: J&K Police
J&K Police on Tuesday claimed to have saved four youths of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal and Budgam areas from joining militancy.
Ganderbal SSP Khaleel Poswal said they succeeded in bringing back two youths from Batwina and Kurhama in Ganderbal who had left home to join militancy. Their parents were unaware about their clandestine activities.”
He said they are around 18 years of age.
A police spokesperson said they left their houses to join terrorist ranks and had initially gone to Shopian. “Further, when they reached to Karannagar-Batamaloo axis, they were apprehended by police. Facts have been revealed by the duo that they were motivated by Pakistan-based terror handlers to join terrorism and asked to establish contact with their ground cadre in Shopian. After proper counselling, custody of both the youths will be handed over to their parents.
In another incident at Budgam, the police said that they received information that two teenagers had gone missing on March 13.
“Police teams were constituted and they were subsequently tracked and rescued in Tral area of Awantipora. Both the youths are in their teenage and had got influenced on social media to join terrorist ranks. They were instigated by Pakistan-based recruiters through social media handles. Both the boys were properly counselled in presence of their family members.”
Police said the families of youth have hailed the efforts of police and appreciated their timely action.
3 major fires reported at different areas in Mumbai
ED raids Thane builder’s bungalow
Charge sheet by Mumbai Police in TRP case solely targeted at Arnab, his counsel tells HC
Punjab issues draft notification for one-time settlement of illegal water-sewer connections
Fake marriage certificate racket busted in Khadoor Sahib, 2 held
Shortage of Covishield supply; Thane civic body to administer only Covaxin shots: TMC
Mansukh Hiran’s kin should be given security: Kirit Somaiya
No illegality in ex-Mumbai Police cop Sachin Vaze’s arrest: NIA court
Sachin Vaze used different cars: Thane society residents
NIA recovers CCTV footage of cop’s building seized by Mumbai Police CIU
HC stays PCS exam process, asks Punjab for reply on reservation for differently abled
Mumbai: Man stabs 2 women, attempts to kill self in Vasai
AAP’s Mehrauli MLA Naresh Yadav acquitted in Quran desecration case; 2 others guilty
Railways connects bottom ends of main arch of world’s tallest bridge over Chenab
