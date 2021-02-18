IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Panchkula land scam: Court summons Hooda, 21 others
The case involves allotment of 14 industrial plots worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30.34 crore to the then Haryana CM Bhupinder Hooda’s acquaintances in 2013. (Getty Images)
The case involves allotment of 14 industrial plots worth 30.34 crore to the then Haryana CM Bhupinder Hooda’s acquaintances in 2013. (Getty Images)
others

Panchkula land scam: Court summons Hooda, 21 others

The special PMLA court, Panchkula, has summoned former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Hooda and 21 others in the Panchkula land scam case
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:33 PM IST

The special PMLA court, Panchkula, has summoned former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Hooda and 21 others in the Panchkula land scam case. The next date of hearing is March 5.

Two days ago, the enforcement directorate (ED) had filed a chargesheet against the 22 persons, including Hooda and three retired IAS officers.

The case involves allotment of 14 industrial plots worth 30.34 crore to Hooda’s acquaintances in 2013. The ED had initiated investigation in 2015 after an FIR was lodged by the Haryana vigilance bureau.

The FIR was subsequently transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2016, which registered a case under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 201 (disappearance of evidence), 204 (destruction of record to prevent its production as evidence), 409 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 467 ( forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (to use a forged record or document as genuine) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The investigation revealed that the chargesheeted parties had illegally benefitted from the pre-selected acquaintances of the then CM as they were allotted 14 industrial plots in lieu of worthier applicants.

The three retired officers include Dharam Pal Singh Nagal (the then chief administrator, HUDA), Surjit Singh (the then administrator, HUDA), and Narinder Kumar Solanki (the then zonal administrator of HUDA’s Faridabad zone).

Others involved are Subhash Chandra Kansal (the then chief controller of finance, HUDA) and Bharat Bhushan Taneja (the then superintendent, HUDA).

The investigation revealed that the price fixed for subject allotment was kept four to five times below the circle rate and seven to eight times below the market rate.

The agency added that the criteria for allotment was altered 18 days after the last date of application so as to favour the pre-selected applicants by increasing discretion at the hands of the interview committee. The ED said the interview process was “vitiated and compromised”. All 14 industrial plots were attached as per provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in 2019.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Farmers blocking the Delhi-Rohtak railway line in Rohtak district on Thursday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)
Farmers blocking the Delhi-Rohtak railway line in Rohtak district on Thursday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)
others

‘Rail Roko’ call evokes good response in Haryana

By HT Correspondents, Karnal/ambala/rohtak
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:22 PM IST
The national call for ‘Rail Roko’ by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha evoked good response in Haryana’s in Dadri, Bhiwani, Jind, Sonepat, Rohtak, Hisar , Fatehabad, Karnal, Ambala, Yamunanagar and other areas as farmers managed to block all major railway tracks in state
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

NFAI acquires personal collection of actor-director Jaishankar Danve

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:49 PM IST
PUNE A personal collection of actor-director Jaishankar Danve is now part of National Film Archive of India (NFAI)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Technical glitches mar smooth FASTag operations on day 3

By Manasi Deshpande
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:20 PM IST
PUNE It has been three days since FASTAg has been made mandatory to pay tolls in Maharashtra
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pune district tops MSME registrations in country on new Udyam portal

By Salil Urunkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:26 PM IST
PUNE Pune district has topped the number of registrations by micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME), on the new Udyam registration portal launched by the ministry of MSME
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Party made gains in Majha, Doaba, vote share up: AAP

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:17 PM IST
Chandigarh The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday claimed that the party made major gains in the civic polls in Majha and Doaba regions where the party was in a weak position
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Cong tally in Moga rises to 29 as 9 Independents join party

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:09 PM IST
Chandigarh In a boost for the Congress, nine Independents, who were elected to the Moga municipal corporation, joined the party on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress candidates  celebrating the party’s victory in municipal corporation elections in Punjab on Wednesday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
Congress candidates  celebrating the party’s victory in municipal corporation elections in Punjab on Wednesday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
others

BJP slips in bastions in Doaba; Congress wins both corporations

By Gagandeep Jassowal and Harpreet Kaur, Jalandhar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:56 PM IST
Of 360 wards, the Congress won 219, the SAD got 20, AAP (11). Three seats went to Bahujan Samaj Party and 8 seats to (BJP) and 101 to Independents.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manas Dhamne at Metrocity Sports Club, near Ideal Colony ground in Pune, on Wednesday. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
Manas Dhamne at Metrocity Sports Club, near Ideal Colony ground in Pune, on Wednesday. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
others

Pune’s World No. 1 U-14 UTR ranker eyes junior grand slams

By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:28 PM IST
The Class 6 student of The Bishop’s School, Camp, achieved 11.09 points to secure top spot in UTR and become the only one Indian player in top 10 in the latest ranking
READ FULL STORY
Close
The fire broke out at Sree Mariammal Fireworks, a licensed unit under the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) in Achankulam area.(ANI Photo )
The fire broke out at Sree Mariammal Fireworks, a licensed unit under the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) in Achankulam area.(ANI Photo )
others

NGT forms committee to probe firecracker factory blast in Tamil Nadu

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 03:13 PM IST
The tribunal said that except for visit to the site at least once, the Committee will be free to conduct its proceedings online.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The FIR comes after a resident of Govardhan Nagar alleged that the councillor’s family members had attacked his kin after he had objected to them feeding the pigs in the middle of the road. This had led to an argument between the families, that had turned into a violent quarrel with one dead and four injured. (AFP)
The FIR comes after a resident of Govardhan Nagar alleged that the councillor’s family members had attacked his kin after he had objected to them feeding the pigs in the middle of the road. This had led to an argument between the families, that had turned into a violent quarrel with one dead and four injured. (AFP)
others

Ambala councillor booked for murder, husband held

By HT Correspondent, Ambala
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:11 AM IST
Accused of attacking the victim and his kin after they objected to them feeding pigs on the road on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress’ Shivani Chanda, the winning candidate from Kharar’s ward number 21, celebrating with her supporters on Wednesday. No party managed the magic figure of 14 even as Congress emerged as the single-largest party in the 27-member council. (HT Photo)
Congress’ Shivani Chanda, the winning candidate from Kharar’s ward number 21, celebrating with her supporters on Wednesday. No party managed the magic figure of 14 even as Congress emerged as the single-largest party in the 27-member council. (HT Photo)
others

Civic polls in Punjab: Congress wins hands down in Mohali

By Hillary Victor, Mohali
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:55 AM IST
Wins with clear majority in five of seven councils; snatches SAD bastions Zirakpur, Dera Bassi and Lalru; hung house in Kharar and Nayagaon with no party dominating the respective councils
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parvinder Kaur Kalyan from Ward Number 7 of Jagraon taking out a road show after victory in municipal elections on Wednesday. (Gurpreet Singh)
Parvinder Kaur Kalyan from Ward Number 7 of Jagraon taking out a road show after victory in municipal elections on Wednesday. (Gurpreet Singh)
others

Clean sweep for Congress in all six municipal councils of Ludhiana

By Harsimran Pal Batra, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:11 AM IST
The Congress emerged a clear winner as the election commission, on Wednesday, announced the results for six municipal councils in Ludhiana that went to the polls on February 14
READ FULL STORY
Close
38 died and 25 injured in the Bhiwandi building collapse incident. (HT PHOTO)
38 died and 25 injured in the Bhiwandi building collapse incident. (HT PHOTO)
others

Bhiwandi building collapse victims’ kin to get 3 lakh compensation

By Sajana Nambiar, Bhiwandi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:04 AM IST
Chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday announced a compensation of 3 lakh from the CM Relief Fund to the families of victims of the Jilani building collapse
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmer Mahavir Tamgave at his field in Kavthe Piran near Sangli. (UDAY DEOLEKAR)
Farmer Mahavir Tamgave at his field in Kavthe Piran near Sangli. (UDAY DEOLEKAR)
others

Farmers’ protest: Sugarcane hub western Maharashtra remains largely silent

By Yogesh Joshi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:19 AM IST
The critics of the farmers’ protest have often pointed out the benefits of contract farming, which is in existence in Maharashtra
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmer Somnath Aher at his wheat farm in Dindori, Nashik (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
Farmer Somnath Aher at his wheat farm in Dindori, Nashik (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
others

Farm stir: In north Maharashtra, farmers divided over pvt traders, contract farming

By Naresh Kamath
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:18 AM IST
Farmers in the region are largely unaware of the three laws. They are more troubled by local issues which they face on a daily basis
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP