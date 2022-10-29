Panel formed to probe assault on attendants of patient at Prayagraj hospital

UP deputy chief minister and state health minister Brajesh Pathak has ordered the MLN Medical College administration to serve notices to junior doctors involved in allegedly attacking attendants of patients on October 27 at SRN Hospital and to conduct an inquiry into the incident.

CCTV footage of the incident has also gone viral on social media in which some persons who are alleged to be junior doctors can be seen attacking attendants of patients on the SRN Hospital premises.

A woman of Mirzapur district was operated upon by doctors at SRN Hospital around a week back. Her attendants brought her back to SRN Hospital after she experienced problems. Doctors at the hospital reportedly told them that the patient’s operation will be conducted again on Thursday. However, they postponed the operation on Thursday following which there was an altercation between the attendants and some junior doctors.

It is alleged that the attendants tried to take away the medical prescription file from the doctors. The junior doctors then thrashed the attendants. The junior doctors and other medical staff also allegedly snatched the mobile phones of people who were trying to shoot a video of the incident.

Police had reached the spot and controlled the situation. While admitting that a fight took place between junior doctors and attendants of patients, police officials said that they received no complaint from anyone in connection with the incident.

However, CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media platforms. UP deputy CM Brajesh Pathak took cognizance of the incident and in his tweet on Friday said that instructions have been issued to serve a notice on doctors involved in the assault on attendants of the patient. The medical college administration has also been asked to constitute a committee for inquiry into the incident and forward the report within a week, the tweet read.

MLN Medical College principal Dr SP Singh said that the incident has come to his knowledge. “The unfortunate incident is also not favourable for the image of the institute which is known for serving patients with dedication. A large number of patients are being successfully treated at SRN Hospital but such incidents are unfortunate and should not be repeated,” he said.

“Doctors and medical staff should be tolerant as people come to us with hope. They should be treated with sensitivity. A committee has been constituted for inquiry into the incident after receiving instructions from the state health minister. Statements of both groups will be taken and further action will be taken against those found guilty,” Dr SP Singh added.

There have been repeated incidents of assault on attendants of patients during the last few years at SRN Hospital. However, in a majority of the cases, the attendants did not give any written complaint to the police.