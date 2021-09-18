Home / Cities / Others / Panicky Cong will be decimated in Punjab, BJP’s Chugh
Panicky Cong will be decimated in Punjab, BJP’s Chugh

The government in Punjab had not performed and the Congress high command replaced the CM in a state of confusion and panic, Chugh has alleged
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 10:33 PM IST

Chandigarh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Tarun Chugh said on Friday that replacing the Punjab chief minister was a panic reaction from the Congress high command after the party’s state government failed to perform over the past four-and-a-half-years.

“Replacing the Congress chief minister is a panic reaction of the Congress high command to salvage the party’s situation after it failed to deliver in the past four-and-a-half years,” he said, adding that the manner in which a panic meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) was summoned adequately reflected the confusion and panic in the party.

“The Congress will be decimated in the forthcoming state assembly elections and no fire-fighting of any kind can help it. The Congress has admitted its complete failure on all fronts in Punjab. The mafia raj in the state would prove to be the last nail in the Congress’ coffin in Punjab,” he alleged.

