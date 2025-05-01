Panipat Highway - SUV overturns: Two friends dead, four injured

A Scorpio carrying six young men overturned multiple times on the Panipat-Khatima National Highway near VKIT College, close to Peeli Chowki, in Bijnor, late on Wednesday night, leaving Devansh, 22, and Shivang Rawat, 24, dead, and four others injured. The injured were admitted to different hospitals across the district for treatment, the police said. For representation only (HT File Photo)

According to the police, the group of six friends had gone to attend a wedding at Om Farm House, near Kotwali Dehat, on Wednesday evening. After the celebrations, the friends were returning to Bijnor around 2:00 AM, with Aditya, a resident of Mayapuri village under Nagal Soti police station limits, in the driving seat.

The other occupants included Devansh, son of Varun alias Bhole from Salambad; Shivang Rawat, son of Jagdish Rawat from Awas Vikas Colony; Aditya from Rambagh Colony; and Shivam and Vishu from Vasundhara Vihar, Bijnor.

As the vehicle neared VKIT College, the driver reportedly lost control due to high speed. The Scorpio swerved violently, flipped around 10 times on the highway, and eventually landed in a nearby field. The impact was so severe that the vehicle was completely mangled.

Before the accident, the friends had even recorded a short video reel inside the car, capturing moments of joy that would turn into heartbreak just minutes later.

Upon receiving the alert, police teams and family members rushed to the scene. “All six individuals were pulled out of the wreckage and taken to the Medical College Hospital. Devansh and Shivang, who were seated at the back, were declared dead at the hospital. The other four injured were admitted to different hospitals across the district for treatment,” said ASP Vijay Kumar Singh.

Both Devansh and Shivang were the only sons of their parents. Devansh was pursuing the final year of his MBA from Chandigarh. Shivang was pursuing engineering.

Police are investigating the exact cause of the accident, but preliminary reports point towards speeding and loss of control, the officer said.