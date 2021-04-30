Pantry suspended in 4 trains to check covid spread

Passengers of special trains, including Delhi-bound Amritsar Shatabdi and Rajdhani and two others need to carry their own food, as the railways has suspended pantry in four trains in view of the surge in covid cases. The pantry served eatables, bottled water and beverages. Packed snacks, food and bottled water would be available at some platforms.

The trains in which the pantry has been suspended are Amritsar Shatabdi (Amritsar-New Delhi), Vande Bharat (Katra-New Delhi), Shri Shakti Special (Katra-New Delhi) and Jammu Rajdhani (Jammu Tawi-New Delhi).

Starting May 1, the railways has also cancelled Amritsar-New Delhi Shatabdi (train number 02013 and 02014) due to low occupancy.

Arvinder Singh, a Ludhiana-based trader, said, “For the sake of children and elderly, the railways should provide cold water and packed snacks in trains. Alighting on platforms could invite infection.”