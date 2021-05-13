Pappu shifted to DMCH, wife holds fort in Patna

PATNA

Two days after his arrest in Patna, former Madhepura MP and president of Jan Adhikar Party (JAP), Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, was shifted to Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) from the prison ward of Birpur jail in Supual on Thursday.

He was shifted to DMCH after a team of doctors examines his health following the direction of Madhepura court and found he should be treated at a hospital where CT scan and MRI facilities are available, Supaul’s district magistrate Mahendra Kumar said.

Yadav was arrested in Patna on Tuesday in connection with a 32-year-old kidnapping case following an order from a Madhepura court. The case relates to alleged abduction of Rajkumar Yadav and Umakant Yadav on January 29, 1989.

Rajkumar, however, came before media at a press conference held by Pappu Yadav’s wife and former Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan in Patna on Thursday and claimed it was a case of confusion and he was never kidnapped.

Ranjan hit out at the Nitish Kumar government and the BJP and threatened to go on a hunger strike if her husband was not released. “My husband exposed Saran MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy in the interest of common people of Bihar who are struggling to find ambulances. Rudy was keeping over three dozen ambulances from his MP fund like his private property. Instead of an FIR against Rudy, the state government, under the pressure of BJP, arrested my husband,” she said.