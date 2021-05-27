Home / Cities / Others / Pappu Yadav’s bail plea rejected
Pappu Yadav’s bail plea rejected

PATNA A Madhepura Court on Thursday denied bail to Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav in a 32-year-old kidnapping case in which the former MP was arrested from Patna on May 11
By Mukesh Kumar Mishra
PUBLISHED ON MAY 27, 2021 08:36 PM IST

PATNA

“I told the court that the case was lodged in some confusion and the complainant further told the court he was not kidnapped. The court of additional chief judicial magistrate heard us and asked us to move the sessions court for bail. We will soon file bail plea at sessions court at Madhepura within three to four days,” said Shivandan Bharti, an advocate of Patna High Court who appeared for Yadav at the Madhepura court in the virtual hearing.

On March 22, 2021, the ACJM court at Madhepura had issued an arrest warrant against Pappu Yadav in the case.

Yadav is currently undergoing treatment at Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) while in custody.

