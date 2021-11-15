Home / Cities / Others / Pargat launches book on Olympian Randhawa
Pargat launches book on Olympian Randhawa

The book on Olympian Randhawa has been written a Punjab PR department officer; at the launch of the book, Pargat said his life was an inspiration for others
Punjab sports and higher education minister Pargat Singh launched the book on Olympian Gurbachan Singh Randhawa, who is also the first Arjuna Awardee athlete (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 15, 2021 12:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh Punjab sports and higher education minister Pargat Singh on Sunday launched a book ‘Uddna Baaz’ a biography on Olympian Gurbachan Singh Randhawa. The book is written by the sports writer Navdeep Singh Gill an officer with the state public relations department. “The sporting life of first Arjuna Awardee athlete Gurbachan Singh Randhawa who made the country shine in the International athletics arena, would be a source of inspiration for the other Indian players till eternity,” said the minister at the launch. Randhawa was the flag-bearer of the Indian contingent at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics. He was conferred the Arjuna Award in 1961 and the Padma Shri in 2005.

Sign out