Pargat launches book on Olympian Randhawa

Chandigarh Punjab sports and higher education minister Pargat Singh on Sunday launched a book ‘Uddna Baaz’ a biography on Olympian Gurbachan Singh Randhawa. The book is written by the sports writer Navdeep Singh Gill an officer with the state public relations department. “The sporting life of first Arjuna Awardee athlete Gurbachan Singh Randhawa who made the country shine in the International athletics arena, would be a source of inspiration for the other Indian players till eternity,” said the minister at the launch. Randhawa was the flag-bearer of the Indian contingent at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics. He was conferred the Arjuna Award in 1961 and the Padma Shri in 2005.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON