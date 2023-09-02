Girl’s charred body found along highway in Bhadohi, probe on

VARANASI Partially charred body of a teenage girl concealed inside an iron box was discovered alongside the highway near Lala Nagar in the Gopiganj Kotwali area of Bhadohi district, as reported by the police. Police have taken custody of the body. (HT Photo)

Local residents who spotted the lifeless girl’s body by the roadside promptly alerted the authorities. The police swiftly responded to the call, revealing that her face and upper torso bore signs of burning.

Authorities suspect that the girl was murdered elsewhere, and her body was subsequently placed inside the box before being discarded at this location. The police have taken custody of the body and arranged for a post-mortem examination.

Additionally, nearby CCTV cameras are currently undergoing scrutiny as part of the ongoing investigation. Meenakshi Katyayan, the Superintendent of Police in Bhadohi, has said that the case is currently under investigation. Special teams have been mobilised to expedite the resolution of this matter.