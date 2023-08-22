Indigo passenger vomits blood mid-air, dies after emergency landing at Nagpur

A passenger of a Ranchi-bound IndiGo flight from Mumbai died on Monday night when the flight made an emergency landing at Nagpur airport after the 62-year-old man started vomiting with blood. Earlier on August 17, an IndiGo pilot died while he was at the security hold area of the Nagpur airport, waiting to fly a Nagpur-Pune flight. (Representative Image)

According to Abid Ruhi, the director of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport at Nagpur, the passenger Devanand Tiwari, suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease and Tuberculosis, was travelling to Ranchi from Mumbai by an IndiGo flight number 6E 5093.While the aircraft was mid-air, Tiwari vomited large amount of blood.

Recognising the gravity of the situation, the flight made an emergency landing at Nagpur airport. The medical team from KIMS-Kingsway hospital, attached with the Nagpur airport to treat its passengers, promptly attended to the passenger. Despite their best efforts, he was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

This is the second incident of a patient being brought dead to the hospital from Nagpur airport within a week. A 40-year-old IndiGo pilot died while he was at the security hold area of the airport, waiting to fly a Nagpur-Pune flight, on August 17.

IndiGo, in a statement, said, “IndiGo flight 6E 5093, operating from Mumbai to Ranchi was diverted to Nagpur due to a medical emergency on board. The passenger was offloaded and was rushed to the hospital for further medical assistance. Unfortunately, the passenger did not survive. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones.”

“His body has been taken to the government-run Medical College and Hospital for post mortem,” said Aejaz Shami, deputy general manager, branding and communication, KIMS-Kingsway.

“The body was sent to our medical college and hospital for a post mortem, last night itself. We will hand over the body to his relatives immediately after the post mortem, ” said Dr Raj Gajbhiye, the dean of the Nagpur-based government medical college and hospital.