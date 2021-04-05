Patkar slams Modi govt over agri laws

Lashing out at the central government for passing the three new agriculture laws, social activist and Narmada Bachao Andolan convener Medha Patkar alleged that the Modi government is snatching lives of farmers by introducing such controversial legislation, on Sunday.

Patkar reached Sunam town in the district as part of her Mitti Satyagraha Yatra to collect sacred soil from the town of Shaheed Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer in London. The soil was collected to build memorials at borders of Delhi in the memory of farmers who have died during the ongoing agitation against the ‘black laws’.

The Punjab visit of the social activist was part of the second leg, with her journey starting from Dandi in Gujarat on March 30. The first yatra was carried out from March 12-28 in other states.

“Previously, the government was snatching freedom from its citizens, but with the new farm laws it is also snatching life. If the silos of Adani and Ambani will be running, the Food Corporation of India would be closed. The ration scheme is being shut down. The government is also snatching democracy,” Patkar said.

“The government made black laws illegally during the lockdown. We need to save our land, along with the repeal of anti-farmer laws. We have collected soil from 23 states. Our aim from this journey is to build memorials at Singhu, Ghazipur and other borders to inspire people about the struggle,” she added.

Photo caption:

Medha Patkar being honoured by farmers in Sunam on Sunday.