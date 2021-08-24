PAU commences counselling for UG courses

Punjab Agricultural University commenced the counselling for admissions to undergraduate courses on Monday.

There were few takers for the five-year integrated MSc courses like physics chemistry, zoology and botany, and BSc community sciences. While all 38 seats of BSc (honours) agriculture, 30 of horticulture, 19 of agri-business, 30 of food technology, and 30 of BSc bio-technology, were filled.

The counselling for admissions under the general quota will continue on Tuesday while, counselling for the reserved quota will be held on Wednesday.

Seminar on crop residue management held

The department of extension education of PAU organised a travelling seminar on crop residue management under the project funded by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

A total of 30 farmers from different villages of the Moga district attended presentations of scientists to get the latest information on crop residue management.

Kuldeep Singh, head of the department of extension education, sensitized the farmers about the ill effects of crop residue burning and advised them to adopt crop residue management technologies in their farms.

RS Gill, the principal rice breeder, urged the farmers to adopt short-duration varieties of paddy for better paddy straw management in their fields.

Dharminder Singh, the senior extension scientist, shared project activities and suggested the farmers purchase farm machinery in groups and use these on a cooperative basis.

Arshdeep Singh, scientist, department of farm machinery and power engineering, provided in-depth knowledge about crop residue management technologies like happy seeder, super seeder, PAU super SMS system, mulcher, mould board plough, etc.