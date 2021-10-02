Home / Cities / Others / PAU scientist felicitated at 4th Int’l Conference on Food and Nutrition in Singapore
PAU scientist felicitated at 4th Int’l Conference on Food and Nutrition in Singapore

Mohammed Shafiq Alam, principal scientist, department of processing and food engineering, PAU, has won the first prize in oral presentation for his research paper at the fourth International Conference on Food and Nutrition at Singapore
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON OCT 02, 2021 12:26 AM IST

Mohammed Shafiq Alam, principal scientist, department of processing and food engineering, Punjab Agricultural University, has won the first prize in oral presentation for his research paper on ‘Development and evaluation of percussion-based machine for non-chemical disinfestation of milled products’ at the fourth International Conference on Food and Nutrition organised by the Universal Society of Food and Nutrition (USFN), Bioleagues Worldwide, at Singapore.

A total of 157 research papers on food processing and technology, immunity and infection, food safety and security, nutrition education, good nutrition to prevent Covid-19, public health nutrition, etc., were presented.

Anirudh Tewari, PAU vice-chancellor and chief secretary, the government of Punjab; Ashok Kumar dean, college of agricultural engineering and technology; NS Bains, director of research and Mahesh Kumar, head, department of processing and food engineering, congratulated Alam for the achievement.

