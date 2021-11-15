PAU’s latest modified wheat variety gets nod for cultivation

Ludhiana A popular wheat variety HD 3086 that the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) developed and released in 2015, has got even better. Varsity scientists have developed a modified version of the seed, named PBW 803, that is much more resistant to Yellow Rust attack than the original variety, removing the major shortcoming.

Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has approved PBW 803 for cultivation through a central sub-committee that its deputy director general TR Sharma chaired. It can withstand brown rust completely and yellow rust moderately and takes 151 days to mature.

In research and adaptive experiments, PBW 803 also gave 5% higher yield than HD 3086. This type is suitable for areas cultivating long-duration paddy varieties as due to high temperature during ripening of wheat in these areas, the yield of other varieties is low. “This variety forms a coarse grain,” stated NS Bains, director, research, PAU.

This variety is suitable for general conditions as well as for saline/brackish water and calcareous soils and is available at PAU’s Research Centres, Krishi Vikas Kendras, Farm Advisory Service Centres and seed farms across districts.