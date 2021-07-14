Home / Cities / Others / PCMC to fine contractor for using parking lot without a contract
PUNE The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has ordered action against a contractor illegal use of a parking lot in the Pimpri market
By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 10:14 PM IST

PUNE The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has ordered action against a contractor illegal use of a parking lot in the Pimpri market.

The contract for the parking lot has expired, which was raised by MP Srirang Barane and former MLA Gautam Chabukswar, during a meeting with civic chief Rajesh Patil and other officials.

Patil ordered action against the contractor and a fine for using the parking lot without a contract. The commissioner has also ordered action against illegal constructions in the Milindnagar rehabilitation project.

The civic body will also be floating tenders for a multi-storey parking lot in the Pimpri market.

A vegetable market will now be constructed as per the new framework.

