PCMC to fine contractor for using parking lot without a contract

PUNE The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has ordered action against a contractor illegal use of a parking lot in the Pimpri market.

The contract for the parking lot has expired, which was raised by MP Srirang Barane and former MLA Gautam Chabukswar, during a meeting with civic chief Rajesh Patil and other officials.

Patil ordered action against the contractor and a fine for using the parking lot without a contract. The commissioner has also ordered action against illegal constructions in the Milindnagar rehabilitation project.

The civic body will also be floating tenders for a multi-storey parking lot in the Pimpri market.

A vegetable market will now be constructed as per the new framework.