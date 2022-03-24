PCS (Mains)-2021 begins, 91.72% appear on Day 1

Combined State Upper Subordinate Services (Mains) Exam-2021, commonly known as PCS (Mains)-2021 of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), started at 17 centers in three cities of the state from Wednesday. The exam would continue till March 27.

A total of 6,487 eligible candidates are registered for the exam from across the state. 2,462 candidates to appear in the exam at six centers in Prayagraj, 2,464 at six centers in Lucknow and 2,029 at five centers in Ghaziabad.

“A total of 91.72 percent of the registered candidates appeared in the PCS (Mains)-2021 on the first day. Out of the total registered 6487 candidates, 5950 appeared in the exams while 537 were absent,” informed UPPSC secretary Jagdish.

The UPPSC secretary said that no untoward incident was reported from any of the examination centres. For a total of 678 posts, the main examination is being held in two shifts: from 9.30 am to 12.30 am and from 2pm to 5pm.

On Wednesday, general Hindi exam was held in the first session from 9.30am to 12.30 pm followed by Essay paper in the second session from 2pm to 5pm. In both the papers questions related to current affairs were asked. In the midst of the ongoing Russian-Ukraine war, the candidates were asked to write an essay on ‘Foreign Policy of India at Present: Condition and Direction’.

The essay paper was divided into three sections. Three subjects were given in each section, out of which essay on one subject was to be written in Hindi, English or Urdu in maximum 700 words. In the question paper of total 150 marks, 50 marks were allotted for each essay. Hindi paper was of 150 marks in which all questions were compulsory. Two passages of 20 marks each were asked. On behalf of the city mayor, candidates were asked to write a letter to the Uttar Pradesh government regarding deaths due to dengue in the city and for which 10 marks were fixed.

Similarly, 10 marks question was asked as to what is called a demi-government letter and how is it different from a government order. Candidates had to also give formats for the two types of letters/orders. Five marks were assigned for correcting sentences and five for correcting spellings.

On Thursday, General Studies-I exam would be held in the first session while General Studies-II would be held in the second.